Royals

Giggling Princess Kate Is All of Us Meeting Handsome Austrian Tennis Star

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate’s admiration for tennis is written all over her face!

The sports-loving royal couldn’t hide her excitement as she was introduced to handsome Austrian player Dominic Thiem (ranked world No. 7!) at Wimbledon on Monday.

While meeting with a few players ahead of the first matches of the day, the royal, who debuted a short new hairstyle, asked Dominic, 23, and Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland, ranked World No. 10, whether they were anxious about their upcoming sets.

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

When she learned they both weren’t scheduled to play until Tuesday, she smiled and replied: “That’s why you’re so relaxed!”

The tennis stars then asked if she played the sport, to which she laughed and replied: “Yes, but not to any standard!”

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kate’s love of the game runs in the family. She recently revealed mom Carole Middleton’s tennis crush.

Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” she said.

For Kate, watching Wimbledon was a family tradition growing up.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she says. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

She and her family would go to the championships before she was a royal, and she calls the atmosphere “incredible.” Now, Kate, who recently became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, doesn’t have to wait in line for tickets, as she has a permanent spot in the royal box, often alongside Prince William.

