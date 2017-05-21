Princess Kate Stars in New Children’s Hospice Video — with a Little Help from Ed Sheeran

Princess Kate has a new video message to help support one of her favorite causes – and she got some help from singer Ed Sheeran.

Just one day after she celebrated her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Kensington Palace released a charity video for Children’s Hospice Week which stars Kate.

The video message was recorded during one of Kate’s visits to meet children and families at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) at Quidenham, England, in January. (Kate is a Royal Patron of EACH.)

In the message, mom-of-two Kate highlights the pediatric palliative care and hospice services that exist for the U.K.’s 49,000 children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

“For any parent, being told that your child may have a life-limiting condition, or may die young, will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” she says. “Having someone to help you come to terms with this news, and the professional support and care that comes with this, can make an enormous difference. It can help families make the most of every precious moment they have together.”

Kate explains that EACH creates an incredible difference in the lives and well-being of children and their loved ones.

“For these families, having expert care and support is vital, and this is what children’s hospices provide,” she says. “They deliver first class care in a safe environment that feels as close to home as possible, full of color, warmth, love and support.”

She continues, “Today as we mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in shining a light on the dedicated and inspirational staff and volunteers, and the lifeline services they provide for children and their families. The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference.”

The video plays to “Lego House” by the charity’s ambassador Sheeran, who has frequently sold some of his clothes and memorabilia to support the cause.

EACH currently supports 368 children and young people living with a life-threatening condition in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and North Essex. Many of these children have complex health conditions and need round-the-clock care.

“The video message recognizes the hard work and expertise of our staff and volunteers, as well as the range of excellent services that we provide,” Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive said in a statement. “Children’s Hospice Week is a key date in our calendar and we hope that people will join us by getting involved by raising money and awareness of children’s palliative care services.”