Find Out What Prompted Princess Kate to Say, ‘We Will Just Have to Have More Babies!’

Better make room on the royal plane for one more!

After she was handed a gift for a newborn by a well-wisher in Poland on Monday, Princess Kate joked to husband Prince William: “We will just have to have more babies!” according to a Daily Mirror reporter.

Will and Kate traveled to Warsaw with their two children, Prince George, who turns 4 on July 22, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The royal family kicked off their five-day tour of Poland and Germany, which includes a garden party, boat race and more.

And the siblings didn’t disappoint as they hit the tarmac. Prince George showed off his shy side with an adorable pout as he got a pep talk from dad. While Princess Charlotte was all smiles in mom Kate’s arms.

This trip marks the third royal tour for George and the second for Charlotte, which means they could easily show a third sibling the ropes!