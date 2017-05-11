People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Princess Kate Is Obsessed with This Retro Look and We Have Photo Proof

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate loves a tailored coat dress, and on Thursday, she debuted a new sky blue custom design by Emilia Wickstead during her solo trip to Luxembourg

The powder blue A-line wrap coat dress by the British designer featured pretty pleats and a belted waist. She paired it with her go-to nude heels and a textured nude clutch.

Kate has a rainbow of coat dresses in her royal closet as she often wears them on her royal duties. With its figure-flattering tailoring, it has become one of her most iconic looks.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Kate looked Spring-ready in a cream Catherine Walker coat for Easter this year.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In September, she was seeing red in a stylish crimson Carolina Herrera coat during the royal family’s tour of Canada.

Danny Martindale/WireImage

She stunned in a grey coat dress by Michael Kors in May 2016.

Lia Toby/WENN

Even during her pregnancies, Kate dressed her baby bump in the fashion-forward style.