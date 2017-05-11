Princess Kate Is Obsessed with This Retro Look and We Have Photo Proof

Princess Kate loves a tailored coat dress, and on Thursday, she debuted a new sky blue custom design by Emilia Wickstead during her solo trip to Luxembourg.

The powder blue A-line wrap coat dress by the British designer featured pretty pleats and a belted waist. She paired it with her go-to nude heels and a textured nude clutch.

Kate has a rainbow of coat dresses in her royal closet as she often wears them on her royal duties. With its figure-flattering tailoring, it has become one of her most iconic looks.

Kate looked Spring-ready in a cream Catherine Walker coat for Easter this year.

In September, she was seeing red in a stylish crimson Carolina Herrera coat during the royal family’s tour of Canada.

She stunned in a grey coat dress by Michael Kors in May 2016.

Even during her pregnancies, Kate dressed her baby bump in the fashion-forward style.