Can You Spot the Subtle Way Princess Kate Used Her Jewels to Honor the Queen?

Princess Kate is honoring Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Jubilee with a stunning jewelry set — and twinning with the monarch’s hat choice.

The royal mom of two stepped out Thursday in her go-to blue-grey twill Michael Kors coat (a three-time royal rewear!) as she joined the Queen, Prince William and Prince Harry to unveil a new memorial.

And Kate played a stylish homage to the Queen’s Sapphire Anniversary, which marks her 65 years on the throne, with pear-shaped tanzanite and diamond earrings with a matching necklace by G. Collins & Sons. The glittering set, which Kate has worn before, perfectly matches her eye-catching sapphire engagement ring.

Kate also channeled the Queen with her wide-brimmed hat. Both royals looked lovely in bright blue hats. The Queen accessorized hers with a few feather details, while Kate’s featured a large satin ribbon.

The royals recently had another fashion face-off when they both opted for tweed ensembles during a busy day of events.