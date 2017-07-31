Princess Kate Hires a New Right-Hand Woman — See Her Royally Impressive Resume!

Some major changes are in store at the palace!

Kensington Palace announced Monday that Catherine Quinn will become Princess Kate‘s new private secretary. Quinn is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Associate Dean for administration at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. She also has an MBA from the school (in addition to degrees from U.S. and U.K. universities).

She previously held roles at Middle Temple as Chief Executive and the Wellcome Trust, where she led the grant-giving operations and the establishment of a sister organization in India. Quinn is also a member of the Boards of The Charity Commission for England and Wales, The Met Office, The Royal British Legion and The National Memorial Arboretum.

She will start the new gig in October.

The position became available after Kate’s outgoing private secretary, Rebecca Priestly (previously Deacon, before her March wedding), announced her intention to leave her post this spring. Priestly worked with the royal family for over a decade.

And as Prince Philip prepares to step down from public life (his final engagement is set for this week), Queen Elizabeth is seeing some shifts in her staff, too.

The monarch’s longtime private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, is stepping down from the position after 10 years in the role.

“It has been my very great privilege to serve The Queen since the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and, especially, as her Private Secretary for the past decade,” Geidt said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “In that time, as throughout her Reign, Her Majesty’s authority has brought stability, purpose and color to country and Commonwealth alike.”

Geidt — who was knighted by the Queen as a thank you for his service — also said that the timing of his departure coincides with Prince Philip’s impending retirement.

“With The Duke of Edinburgh’s recent decision to draw back from public life, The Queen’s own unwavering commitment as Sovereign has the full and active support of the entire Royal Family. It is therefore with every confidence, and with Her Majesty’s agreement, that I now hand over the responsibilities of The Queen’s Private Secretary to my successor, Edward Young.”

This is the first of what will eventually be several changes in the Queen’s staff. The moves are an aim on the part of the Queen and Prince Charles to unite the various royal households — including that of Prince William and Princess Kate — as more responsibility is set to be passed to the younger generations of the royal family in the coming months and years.