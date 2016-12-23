What’s in Santa’s Sack? Princess Kate Buys Special Christmas Bags for George and Charlotte’s Gifts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are guaranteed to wake up to sackfuls of gifts on Christmas Day.

That’s because their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, have bought them special bags for Santa to put their presents in.

When they delve into their sacks at the country manor home of granny and grandpa Carole and Michael Middleton, they’ll likely need help. The burlap bags, which come with the children’s names printed on them, stand at nearly 2-and-a-half feet.

The bags are made by Harrow & Green, which is run by Philip and Tanya Taylor and are already sold out. Kate purchased the bags from London department store Selfridges.

The royal kids have already gotten a head start on holiday festivities with a lunch at Buckingham Palace with Gan-Gan Queen Elizabeth II and the extended royal family earlier this week. But the tots won’t be spending Christmas Day with the usual royal stop at Sandringham — they will instead be visiting with the Middletons at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

William has already let slip that 3-year-old George has been impatiently tearing into his presents ahead of Christmas day. We already know what a couple of the gifts will be — Kate said she was placing two teddy bears given to her from the Cub Scouts during a royal visit under their tree.