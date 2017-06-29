Why Princess Kate Was Forbidden to Attend Wimbledon While Pregnant with Prince George

Nothing can keep Princess Kate away from her love of tennis — except for doctor’s orders!

The sports-loving royal revealed that when she was 8-months pregnant with Prince George in 2013, she was prohibited from attending Wimbledon — despite her pleas.

“The doctor said definitely not,” Kate said in a new documentary for BBC One.

“I was very heavily pregnant,” she continued. “I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there.”

Murray’s final against Novak Djokovic was on July 7, 2013. Kate gave birth just two weeks later.

Kate has remained friendly with the Murray family over the years. Just last year, she received tennis tips from the pro’s mom, Judy Murray.

“It’s very clear she loves tennis, both watching and playing, and that can only be good for the sport,” Judy told PEOPLE at the time.

The royal mom of two plans to attend this year’s championship, however. She will take in the first day on Monday as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate spilled more tennis secrets when she revealed her mother’s favorite star.

“Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” she said in the documentary, which airs on BBC One on July 2.