It Turns Out Princess Kate Is ‘Dreadful’ at This One Thing

Princess Kate’s pool game could use a little work!

The royal took part in an impromptu game of pool during a visit to a youth center in South Wales Wednesday, but she failed to impress her young teammate.

“She was dreadful!” Craig Davies, 15, joked to PEOPLE after the royal tried to sink a yellow ball.

Always the good sport, Kate patted his back and said sorry for her poor attempt.

Kate was playing alongside Craig, who takes part in the MIST center, which is run by one of Kate’s charities, Action for Children. Sadly for them, they were no match for their 15-year-old opponent Connor Goodacre.

But both boys were impressed by Kate, who was on hand to learn more about the center and their work to help vulnerable youth.

“She was really interested in talking to us,” says Craig, who told Kate a story about his dog and was then given an update on the royal family’s pets, including cocker spaniel Lupo and Marvin the Hamster.

“She was saying the dog was fine and that they also had a really small hamster,” Craig says.

As she left the center, two young girls Ypapanti Galimatakis, 8, and Chloe Bartlett, 10, handed her some flowers and asked about Prince George and Princess Charlotte — as Kate filled them in on their ages.

“George and Charlotte would have loved to have met you,” she told them.