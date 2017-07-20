Princess Kate Dazzles in Green Bird-Printed Dress at the Oldest Dancehall in Berlin (and Listens to House Music!)

Birds of a royal feather!

Princess Kate stunned in a flowing green dress with a gorgeous bird print by German designer, Markus Lupfer, for a reception Thursday night at Berlin’s Clärchens Ballhaus — believed to be the last original dancehall in Berlin, which opened in 1913.

After a busy day, which included a fierce boat race against husband Prince William, Kate changed out of her Superga sneakers and into her go-to scalloped Prada sandals (which she also has in black!).

During the event, the royal couple mingled with some of the most exciting new names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology, including DJ Goldierocks, who shared her playlist with the royals.

DJ Goldierocks shares her Berlin playlist with The Duke and Duchess 📀📀📀#RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/W448l27d8m — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

The royal family wraps up their five-day tour Friday in Hamburg with a visit to the Maritime Museum. They will also take in a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.

They will then board their private plane for home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.