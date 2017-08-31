Princess Kate Channels Princess Diana in Near-Identical Floral Dress 36 Years Later

Princess Kate found a subtle way to honor Princess Diana during a visit to her late mother-in-law’s memorial garden on Wednesday.

Kate channeled Diana in a floral Prada dress during a walk through the all-white garden created in Diana’s memory outside of her former home (and Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry‘s current one), Kensington Palace. Today, August 31, is the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in Paris.

The green floral dress was unmistakably similar to a dress Diana wore in 1981 during a rehearsal for her wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Though the colors differ slightly — Kate’s is green, while Diana’s is more blue — the dresses are otherwise near mirror images of one another. The same length, cut and neckline. Both also paired the outfit with nude shoes, Kate wearing heels, while Diana was in flats.

Kate has paid homage to her mother-in-law through her fashion choices on several occasions. Most notably, she wore a polka dot dress after giving birth to Prince George, when she and William introduced George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing. Another moment came at the 2016 ceremony for Remembrance Sunday, when Kate was captured looking to the sky in all-black, just as Diana did in 1991.

After their walk through the garden, Kate, William and Harry met with representatives of some of the causes Diana cared about most, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National AIDS Trust, the English National Ballet and homeless charity Centrepoint.