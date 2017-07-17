Princess Kate Changes Into an Unexpected White Dress with Another Plunging Neckline for Polish Garden Party

Princess Kate is going geometric!

After arriving for a busy day in Poland in a white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit, the royal mom changed into another white ensemble — a bold gown with asymmetric black piping and a plunging neckline (reminiscent of her daring pink lace Marchesa gown from the Spanish State Banquet at Buckingham Palace last week).

Kate paid homage to her host country by choosing the dress by Polish designer, Gosia Baczynska. She accessorized the edgy look with a daring pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Prince William and Princess Kate capped off the first day of their royal tour with a special garden party in honor of the Queen’s birthday in Warsaw’s Łazienki Park.

In his speech The Duke said there is much to celebrate about the warmth of the UK 🇬🇧 Poland 🇵🇱 relationship today. pic.twitter.com/BrPjYBx0lR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

In a speech, William said: “Tonight we have double reason to celebrate, we mark the birthday of my grandmother, the Queen and we mark the depth and breadth of our two great shared countries.” He started and concluded his speech in Polish, to the delight of the crowd of over 600 special guests, includingPresident Andrzej Duda, First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and British Ambassador Jonathan Knott.

This evening The Duke and Duchess are at a Birthday Party for The Queen hosted by the Ambassador @UKinPoland. pic.twitter.com/ycMCbJ4vx6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

The Duke and Duchess were introduced to a mix of guests including those from the worlds of business, art, fashion & NGOs #RoyalVisitPoland🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/DzmLtTvVxk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

He also passed along a touching message from the Queen, who turned 91 earlier this year, and Prince Philip, who sent their “warmest good wishes.”

On Tuesday, Will and Kate will make a poignant visit to the Stutthof concentration camp, where they will meet with Holocaust survivors.