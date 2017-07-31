Princess Kate Brings Back a Totally ’80s Fashion Staple and We’re Loving It

Princess Kate is have another retro moment.

First, she surprised us with her plastic headband. And she had us doing double takes with her nude pantyhose. Then she floored us with her Topsy Tail-inspired ‘do.

Now, she’s bringing back the ultimate ’80s fashion trend: shoulder pads!

The royal debuted a fresh take on the one-time wardrobe staple with a coat dress by Catherine Walker for Monday’s ceremonies in Belgium commemorating the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

The delicate Venetian wool coat dress boasts dramatic shoulders and features hand appliqué corded lace spreading up from the hem and cuff.

Kate is on a white-hot streak. On Sunday, she had one of her best royal rewears yet when she recycled the dress she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. And she somehow made the Alexander McQueen ensemble look even better than before.