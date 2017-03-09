Princess Kate Admits Charlotte ‘Is the One in Charge’ During ‘Mummy Chat’

Charlotte in charge!

Princess Kate had a special “mummy chat” with a fellow parent as she and Prince William helped Queen Elizabeth unveil a special war memorial on Thursday. And she revealed some fun details about Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Kate spent some time with the wife of a Royal Marine commando, swapping notes about their young daughters.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge, wife of Warrant Officer Class 2 Chris Burge, told reporters.

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat,” said Samantha, who is mom to daughters Isabella, 4, and Amelia, 22 months — similar in age to George and Charlotte.

“[She said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte,” Samantha said.

The world got to see the royal siblings in action during a special playdate in Canada last year. It’s no surprise that Charlotte is taking charge as her independent streak was on display during the fun-filled day that saw her running around, popping balloons and petting animals.

The meeting came after the unveiling of a memorial to honor the servicemen and women and civilians who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I wanted a mummy talk. I wanted to talk about something else than [war],” Samantha added.