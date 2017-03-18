Royal Snuggles! Princess Charlene Cuddles with 2-Year-Old Daughter Princess Gabriella at Rugby Match

Princess Gabriella of Monaco was all snuggles on Saturday, cuddling up in her mom’s arms while the two attended the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The tiny tot — who celebrated her second birthday with her twin brother Prince Jacques in December — looked adorable as she buried in her head in Princess Charlene‘s shoulder.

Both were dressed as elegant as can be, Gabriella in a grey suit and dress with white tights and black mary-jane style shoes.

Charlene, meanwhile, wore a bold merlot dress and elegant long cream coat. The 39-year-old former Olympic swimmer wore her short blonde hair swept back, accessorizing her look with a light-pink lipstick.

While twin brother Jacques was not seen at the match, Gabriella’s father Prince Albert II was on hand – dressed in a navy suit jacket, grey pants, a white shirt and a blue tie.

Albert and Charlene greeted the competing teams before game time, shaking hands with them at Louis II stadium and posing for group photos.

In an interview with Paris Match published in early March, Princess Charlene opened about life with toddler twins — joking that as the former Olympian, “raising my twins is a sport.”

Jacques and Gabriella “are at an incredible age where they make demands on you without stop,” she said. “They want to know everything, understand everything, they ask me thousands of questions… They’re at an age when what they live and learn prepares them for the rest of life.”

“They also want to try everything and bump into things all the time,” she added. “One day, Gabriella had a huge bump. And while I was caring for her, I saw Jacques banging away with tight little fists on the desk where she’d hit head, shouting, ‘Bad table!’ He’s very protective of his sister. And nothing is ever either one’s fault. They support and comfort one another. I can spend hours watching them play. They’re adorable and inexhaustible, which sometimes leaves me exhausted.”

Also tiring is her intensive preparation for an upcoming July 4 charity challenge — though the onetime Olympic swimmer often involves her children in her training scheduled because “being away from them is unimaginable.”

“At 2 years, they already know all the swimming pools in the principality where they train with me regularly,” she said, explaining that she’s using the twins’ nap times and three-times-weekly daycare visits as well to tackle the strenuous athletic challenge.