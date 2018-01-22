See Princess Eugenie In Her Engagement Dress — Over a Year Ago!

As Princess Eugenie celebrates her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank today, take a look back at the first time she wore the floral black Erdem dress. She wore the garment for an August 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about what a day in her life looks like — including mentions of her husband-to-be!

Princess Eugenie may be daughter to Prince Andrew, cousin to Prince William and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth, but it turns out, her life isn’t all that different from the average 26-year-old – or so she says.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie shared what goes on in a typical day in her life, from the moment she wakes up in the morning to when her head hits the pillow at night.

And yes, despite her royal status, the Princess of York’s schedule is rather conventional: She goes to work everyday, she checks Instagram, she shops at Topshop and Zara, does her makeup on the go and regularly chats to her mom.

But then, after work, things get a little more non-traditional: Eugenie leaves work at 5 every day for various charity events or engagements

“In the evenings, I often have engagements related to my family or a charity I support,” she says. “[My sister Bea and I] try to support Granny and Grandpa in any way we can because that is what family is for.”

While most people don’t have family duty weighing quite so heavily on our shoulders, Eugenie manages to maintain a fairly usual lifestyle. Here’s eight more things we learned about Eugenie’s day-to-day from her interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

1. She starts her morning just like you do – checking her email.

Despite the fact that her mother tells her she can wait, Eugenie still starts every morning by checking her email. “My mum always says, ‘What’s the point of rolling straight out of bed and looking at your e-mails? It can ruin the first few hours of your morning. If you just wait …'” Eugenie says. “But I really can’t!”

That’s not her only digital vice: Eugenie is also on Instagram (though she keeps her account name private) and loves to follow art-related accounts: Auction houses Sotheby’s and Christies, other galleries, and artists such as Klaus Biesenbach.

Alex Bramall for Harper's Bazaar

2. She works out before heading into the office.

By 7 a.m., Eugenie is out the door to start working out. She says she doesn’t love running long distances, so she’ll do circuits of “burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot” or go to a women-only gym, Grace Belgrava, (which can cost as much as £ 5500, or $ 7000) with her best friend.

3. Her boyfriend and her dog have the same name.

They’re both called Jack, which Eugenie says was a “total accident!” Along with her mom, Sarah Ferguson, they’re the first two people (or rather, living things) that she speaks to each morning.

4. She spends her days working at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Last year, Eugenie relocated from New York City to London to work for the gallery, and says her job involves “planning special projects” and “supporting the artists in the gallery and managing events.”

Working in art is pretty much a dream for Eugenie, who says she’s loved it since she was a child. “I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me,” she says. “I love being able to share my passion for art with people.

5. She’s no fashion snob.

Just like another royal, Eugenie mixes designer with high street when it comes to fashion. Among her favorite brands are Zara, Topshop, Sandro and Maje. Her favorite items? A lace bomber jacket from Essential Antwerp and ankle boots from Rag & Bone. For makeup, she loves Charlotte Tilbury mascara and Bobbi Brown bronzer.

6. When she’s not “supporting Granny,” she goes out to dinner.

And watches TV. Her favorites are How to Get Away With Murder, Outlander, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

When she goes out to dinner, it’s usually with her boyfriend, trying a new restaurant. She’s also not above cooking for herself at home, either – or ordering pizza.

Alex Bramall for Harper's Bazaar

7. She’s had scoliosis since she was a teenager.

Eugenie’s long been open about her battle with scoliosis, and the intense surgery she had when she was just 12 years old to insert metal rods into her back to keep her spine straight. “Those rods live with me permanently,” she says.

8. She can’t live without her family.

About her mother, Eugenie says “I wouldn’t be able to make tough decisions without her.” She and her sister, always know “exactly what’s going on in each other’s lives.” And her dad, she says, is her rock.