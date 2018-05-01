Princess Eugenie and Her Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Just Moved Next Door to Harry and Meghan!

Welcome to the royal neighborhood, Eugenie and Jack!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brand new neighbors — Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Eugenie had previously been living at an apartment at St. James’s Palace. She and Jack moved into Ivy Cottage in April, PEOPLE confirms.

The engaged couple’s new home is right next door to Nottingham Cottage — Harry and Meghan’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.

It is also a stone’s throw away fromPrince William and Kate Middleton‘s main residence at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace — which means that Eugenie and Jack can stop by for visits with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

The three-bedroom Ivy Cottage is the longtime couple’s first home together. Eugenie and Jack, who announced their engagement in January after seven years of dating, are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (just like Harry and Meghan!) in October.

The two engaged couples are close and have spent several evenings out together in London and in Toronto while Meghan was filming Suits last year.