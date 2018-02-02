Royal Wedding Countdown! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Announce the Date of Their Big Day

Let the official countdown for the second biggest royal wedding of the year begin!

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot on Friday, October 12.

Prince Andrew confirmed the date on Twitter on Friday, one week after his daughter’s engagement was announced by the royal family.

“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018,” the statement read. “As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

The wedding will take place just five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed at the very same venue on May 19. A friend of the 27-year-old princess told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” says the friend.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Eugenie and Jack, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua in January. The bride-to-be showed off her stunning pink sapphire engagement ring last week during an interview with BBC 1.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Of the proposal, Eugenie said: “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years.

“I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.” Added Jack, who got down on one knee for the proposal: “It was amazing. I love Eugenie so much, and we’re very happy.”

The couple met when Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier after being introduced by friends and have been back there for vacations.

The Royal Family Twitter

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend told PEOPLE last year of Jack, 31. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

Jack is already a fixture among the royal family. In addition to attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20, he attended Royal Ascot in June, a royal family tradition.

The news comes after a series of happy news for the royal family. Just before Harry weds Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton is expected to give birth in April. And Eugenie’s cousin Zara Tindall, 36, has recently announced that she and husband Mike are expecting their second child.