Princess Eugenie Has Seen 'A Couple' Episodes of The Crown: 'You Feel Very Proud to Watch It'

The Crown has made its way to the real-life Buckingham Palace.

In a new interview with Hello, the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie (the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York) confessed that she’d watched “a couple of episodes” of the smash hit Netflix drama The Crown, which follows Queen Elizabeth‘s reign (and whose second season hits the streaming platform in December).

“It is filmed beautifully,” she said. “The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it.”

While Eugenie, 27, admits she hasn’t seen many other dramatic adaptions of life in the royal family, she does have a pick for who would play her in any future film or show that would count her as a character: fellow Brit Kate Beckinsale, whom she describes as “pretty cool.”

RELATED: Famous British Castles and Their Big Maintenance Costs

In real life, her family has seen some exciting events recently, too: Her grandfather, Prince Philip, just retired from official duties after 64 years of service.

“I’m very proud, as I think the whole world is,” she said of Philip’s recent retirement. “He’s an incredible person. When I heard the news, I was just proud of what he has done.”

She has just as much respect for her grandmother — whom she calls “Granny” — and says her relationship with the Queen is “truly special.”

Despite her famous relatives, Eugenie’s life is (relatively) normal. She has a day job as a director at Hauser & Wirth gallery, and is regularly spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. The couple — who had one of their first date at Osteria, an Italian restaurant in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood — have been together for seven years. A representative for her mother, however, denied late last year that an engagement was on the horizon.

Though she attempts to maintain some sense of normalcy, she tells Hello that does have to “straddle two worlds.”

“My boss is a lovely man. I think he understands when I have to take an afternoon,” she says. “I think there is an understanding that goes both ways. I am in service to my family and to the love of my grandmother.”