Like Princess Diana Before Him, Prince William Shows Exactly How to Talk to Someone in a Wheelchair

Prince William shared a special moment with a WWII veteran as he attended an air display to mark the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Tuesday.

The royal dad is patron of the Flight, which was formed to honor the planes involved in the Battle of Britain.

William arrived at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire by helicopter before spending time with the veterans. During his visit, he made a special connection with 99-year-old veteran Ken Wilkinson when he bent down to talk to him in his wheelchair.

It’s a touching move that William’s late mother, Princess Diana, often used when talking to people in wheelchairs.

In the photo below, Diana is pictured greeting an elderly woman in a wheelchair during a visit to a hospice in Toronto in October 1991.

Rusty Waughman, 94, who was a Lancaster pilot from 1943 to 1944, spoke to the prince during his visit on Tuesday.

“He was so easy to talk to, so pleasant,” Waughman said. “Being here brings back so many memories.”

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was formed on July 11, 1957 by Group Captain Peter Thompson, a former Battle of Britain Hurricane pilot and former love interest of Queen Elizabeth‘s younger sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke is @RAFBBMF Patron, which was formed #OTD in 1957 by Wing Commander Peter Thompson, a former Battle of Britain Hurricane Pilot. pic.twitter.com/y9nlHUK9pO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2017

The @RAFBBMF perform a display on their 60th Anniversary – the Flight is comprised of a Lancaster, a Dakota, 6 Spitfires & 2 Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/Wo8Jdy1Jw7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2017

Maurice Snowball, 95, who served as a Lancaster flight engineer, also spoke to the royal.

“He sat on the chair next to me and I said I hope you don’t mind sitting there as I can only hear with my right ear, so you’re on my right side,” Snowball said.

Today The Duke of Cambridge is visiting @rafcgy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. pic.twitter.com/jxOv1tjMqN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2017

“He said, ‘That’s alright.’ He asked me how I got on flying and I said I enjoyed it, it was a good crew that we were in.

“I said the best memory I’ve got was the Operation Manna food drops and I told him about that.”

HRH & veterans join together in front of the Flight's Historic Aircraft. Read more about The Duke's visit → https://t.co/cObh1E41SS pic.twitter.com/kIdTiqlWkC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2017

William, who completed his service with the RAF Search and Rescue Force at RAF Valley, Anglesey, is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coninsgby.