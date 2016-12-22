Princess Diana’s Private Letters Reveal Adorable Details of Young Sons: ‘Harry Is Constantly in Trouble!’

Intimate letters written by Princess Diana to her friend and Buckingham Palace steward Cyril Dickman detailing family life with her two young sons are hitting the auction block.

The series of handwritten notes, photos and even signed Christmas cards from the royal family was recently uncovered by Dickman’s grandson after the former steward’s death in 2012. In letters from Princess Diana, she describes her children’s emerging bond just days after the birth of Prince Harry in 1984.

“Dear Cyril, it was so very kind of you to have sent us such a lovely card, on the arrival of our small son—we both were greatly touched by your thoughtfulness and enormously appreciated it,” she wrote of her newborn, according to the Cambridge News. “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!”

She also described the excitement that followed Harry’s birth: “The reaction to one tiny person’s birth has totally overwhelmed us and I can hardly breathe for the mass of flowers that are arriving here!”

In another letter, dated Oct. 17, 1992, the mother shared an update on her boys — then ages 10 and 8 — and even hinted at Prince Harry’s naughty streak, according to Yahoo.

“The boys are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!” she wrote.

According to Cambridge News, the letters will be auctioned off in Cambridge on Jan. 5 and are valued at $18,500.

Lisa Freeman-Bassett of Cheffins told Cambridge News that Dickman was a beloved staff member during his decades-long career working for the royal family.

“Cyril, who died in 2012, was head steward at Buckingham Palace for over 50 years, starting his career watching out for fires on the roof during the Blitz,” Freeman-Bassett explained. “He was a favorite of every member of the royal family, as is evident by the variety of cards and letters he received.”