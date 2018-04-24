Did Princess Diana Leave the Hospital as Quickly as Kate Middleton Did After Giving Birth?

Kate Middleton spent just 12 hours in the hospital for the birth of her third child — and stepped out to greet the public an incredible seven hours after giving birth. Even more unbelievable? She did so with her signature blowout styled to perfection and while wearing a dress and heels.

Kate has become known for her speedy hospital exits: Following both the births of the new little prince and Princess Charlotte, she was in and out of the hospital within 12 hours. (After Prince George was born, she spent one night in the hospital before heading home to Kensington Palace.)

There’s no doubt that Kate’s royal status contributes to her quick exits from the hospital: Her presence there causes such a frenzy outside, which can be disruptive to the other patients. (Just think about the couple who exited the Lindo Wing yesterday with their newborn, only to be greeted by a crowd of photographers!) And since Kate has access to her medical team whenever she needs them, she likely prefers to be in the comfort of her own home (make that, palace!) post-birth.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their new baby Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate’s glam squad also plays a key role in her stylish exit. Just one hour before welcoming her baby boy, her longtime assistant-turned-stylist Natasha Archer was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital. Archer helps the royal mom plan her outfits for official engagements and tours and is thought to have dropped off Kate’s outfit before the royal couple debuted their newborn son on the steps of the Lindo Wing. And Kate has been counting on her personal hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker to style her picture-perfect blowout since 2012.

However, this quick post-birth exit isn’t exactly standard royal protocol: When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William in 1982, and then Prince Harry in 1984, she didn’t do a same-day dash out of the hospital. After William’s birth on June 21, she and Prince Charles introduced him to the public on June 22, one day later. And with Harry, Diana spent one night in the hospital as well: She gave birth on September 15 and her son’s public debut came on September 16.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Harry in 1984 Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth’s post-baby debuts can’t compare since she didn’t give birth in a hospital — she gave birth at home in the palace. It was the next generation of royals that began the new standard of giving birth in a hospital. (Princess Anne was the first to break the norm, giving birth to son Peter Phillips at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1977.) The Queen gave birth to all of her four children at home.