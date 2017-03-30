Princess Diana’s First and Last Summer as a Single Woman Explored in ABC News Special

At the time of Princess Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997, she was enjoying life as a single woman. After her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, she set out on her own, honoring charities and organizations close to her heart, spending quality time with sons Prince William and Prince Harry and traveling the world with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed.

Her final days will be revisited in the new ABC News primetime special, “The Last 100 Days of Diana,” which will premiere Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

The two-hour special, hosted by former ABC News Nightline co-anchor Martin Bashir, will retrace the events of Princess Diana’s first and last tumultuous summer as a single woman.

Personal accounts from her former butler, chef, bodyguard, press secretary and personal trainer will reveal how Diana navigated her personal life with being in the public eye.

As the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana nears, Prince William and Prince Harry are to honor their mother with a statue that will stand in the shadow of her old home in Kensington Palace in London.

The princes have formed a committee made up one of Diana’s sisters, some friends, experts, and charity contacts to help come up with the fitting tribute to her.

The statue will stand in a public area of Kensington Palace Gardens, the royals said in a statement released to PEOPLE.

She will also be honored through the Diana Award, which was set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, which was set up to honor her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better. With the 20th anniversary of her death this August, the charity established a commemorative website for people to add their own thoughts and inspirations.

Iconic photos of the late princess taken by one of her favorite photographers, Mario Testino, will also be on display at her childhood home this summer.

The 15 portraits were shot in the last year of her life, 1997, and will be featured in an exhibit spearheaded by her brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, at Althorp House on May 1 through October 8.

“These wonderful images made a huge impact on me when I saw them first, and revisiting them now, 20 years later, seems a fitting tribute to my beautiful, fabulous, sister,” her brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, said in a statement.