Princess Diana Is Remembered on National Kindness Day

When it came to kindness, Princess Diana reigned supreme. And now her memory is inspiring simple acts of kindness through a special campaign that kicked off Friday in the U.K.

The late princess has inspired National Kindness Day, which has been set up by the Diana Award charity. Throughout 2017, the charity is aiming to record 20,000 tangible acts of kindness on a special site.

The charity, which aims to bring awareness to the issue of bullying and promote mentoring, is publicly supported by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. And the campaign is one of many commemorations of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

To mark National Kindness Day, the charity released research that found 56 percent of Britons have experienced a random act of kindness in the last year, with generous acts ranging from strangers giving them a compliment (34 percent), to providing directions when they have been lost (20 percent) and even offering to pay for their drink or food (10 percent).

RELATED VIDEO: Iconic Photos of Princess Diana Taken the Year of Her Death to Go on Display

“It’s heartening to see that as a nation we’re kind and caring – but these new statistics also highlight there’s much more we can do to make us even kinder,” said Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the charity.

“That’s why we’re kick-starting a campaign of kindness on National Kindness Day in memory of Princess Diana,” she added. “We’re encouraging everyone to do something kind for someone else and let us know about it.”

In the lead-up to National Kindness Day, the charity was the recipient of a gala performance of the West End show Kinky Boots. The performance raised money for the peer-to-peer anti-bullying program, which empowers young people to tackle bullying in their schools and communities.