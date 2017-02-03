See Princess Diana in Rarely-Seen Portrait on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar UK

Twenty years after her tragic death, Princess Diana continues to cover magazines.

The late royal is stunning on the cover of the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar UK, released in conjunction with the upcoming exhibition at Kensington Palace, “Diana: A Fashion Story,” which opens on February 27.

EXCLUSIVE: We celebrate Diana's legacy with a collectors' edition March cover in partnership with @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/8SK3rDgevG pic.twitter.com/PPnOeOfpJP — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) February 2, 2017

The cover features a head-to-toe shot of Diana, photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. The image was last seen on the cover of the August 1995 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which was done in honor of Diana’s visit to the U.S., where she received an award for her charitable work. Demarchelier granted Harper’s Bazaar UK permission to republish the image in honor of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The photograph shows Diana in a dramatic floor-length black gown, shot from the side.

The issue will exclusively be sold in the shop at Kensington Palace, so visitors can pick up a copy after seeing the exhibit. It will also be available at the Historical Royal Palaces online shop.