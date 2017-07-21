Princess Diana Celebrated in a PEOPLE Special Edition

At just 19 years old, an English nursery school teacher, Diana Spencer, stood before a television audience of 750 million, to marry heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales. Not even two decades passed before the woman who would transform the British monarchy, died at age 36 in a 1997 car accident in Paris.

To mark the anniversary, PEOPLE is celebrating her life with a commemorative edition, Diana: Her Life and Legacy. This all-new 96-page issue is filled with intimate and glorious photos, from the Princess’s countryside childhood, to her joyous days as a young mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, to her final years as a style-setter and international humanitarian who long, she said, to be “Queen of People’s Hearts.” Also included: The latest on how William, Kate and Harry are carrying on Diana’s good work, picking up causes like land-mine removal and mental health care, which were close to her heart.

“Who’s to know what her extraordinary life would have led to?” asks Diana’s friend Virgin CEO Richard Branson, one of many confidents featured in the People-ABC TV documentary, The Story of Diana (August 9th and 10th at 9/8c on ABC).

This collector’s edition includes a first look at the program’s exclusive interviews, from her wedding gown designer to her beloved younger brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

“Diana had a genius for people,” says Spencer. “She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble feel totally at ease in her company.”