Charles Spencer on His Sister Princess Diana’s Death: ‘I Wish I Could’ve Protected Her’

Since her death 20 years ago, one of the most outspoken advocates of Princess Diana‘s legacy has been her younger brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. Her final resting place is on the grounds of Althorp, his current home and where the siblings’ shared their childhood home. He gave a powerful eulogy at her funeral, and continues to talk about his sister’s impact today.

But in the days after her death, he was haunted by thoughts that he could have done something to save his sister from her tragic death, he says in an interview featured in The Story of Diana, a two-part television event from PEOPLE and ABC.

“I was furious, I wasn’t just angry,” he said. “[I thought] what could I have done. But you always think, God, I wish I could’ve protected her. It was just…it was devastating.”

He adds: “I always felt…intensely protective towards her.”

Though Diana’s death is as tragic today as it was 20 years ago, Spencer said that a bright spot now is seeing memory live on through her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I love seeing the sort of uncomplicated way that they deal with people, and put them at their ease,” he said. “It’s so easy to connect the dots between them and their mother.”

Charles says that William, Harry, as well as Princess Kate, are keeping Diana’s memory alive through their own actions – something he appreciates as the years since her death grow in number.

“What’s amazing to me is the passing of time,” he says. “Now William and Catherine are nearly the same age as Diana when she died.”

“I love the fact that there’s still such veneration inside her immediate family for what she was, and what she meant,” he continues. “I think that’s fantastic.”

Spencer said he was inspired to open up about Diana because he wanted to help ensure her place in history.

“One of the reasons I wanted to talk now is because I think after 20 years, someone shifts from being a contemporary person to a person of history actually,” he says. “And Diana deserves a place in history.”

“I think that it’s important for people who are under 35, who probably won’t remember her at all, to remember that this is a special person,” he says. “Not just a beautiful one.”

But something that sticks out to Spencer in the many tragic aspects of Diana’s early death? The fact that she’ll never get to meet her grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He said: “One of the great tragedies is that Diana would have been the grandmother ever.”

