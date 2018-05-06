Can You Spot the Sweet Hand-Me-Downs in the New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?

It’s a double royal re-wear!

Prince George may not have been in the newly released photo of Princess Charlotte adorably cradling their newborn brother Prince Louis on her third birthday, but eagle-eyed fans of the family may have noticed a familiar article of clothing in the sweet portrait: Charlotte’s navy blue cardigan is a hand-me-down from her big brother!

George, 4, previously wore the sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, which retailed for $52, in a 2016 photo of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took the image to commemorate the monarch’s 90th birthday.

“We couldn’t be happier to see little Princess Charlotte wearing the same cardigan Prince George once wore,” designer Ana Pérez tells PEOPLE. “It is a huge pleasure to be among the brands in their wardrobe.”

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

In addition, a solo shot of Louis shows the baby wearing the same white jumper from Spanish brand Irulea that Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with Prince George. The baby outfit was a gift from the mother of the children’s nanny Maria, out of their shop in San Sebastián, Spain.