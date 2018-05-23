How Princess Charlotte Took Charge of the Other Kids at the Royal Wedding: 'No, You Can't Go Yet!'

Leave it to Princess Charlotte to secretly run the show on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s big day.

Fans loved when she stuck her tongue out in the car and did her royal wave on the steps of St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, but it turns out that behind the scenes, Charlotte, who served as a bridesmaid in the royal wedding, took control of the other children in the wedding party.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“She was really sweet,” a royal wedding guest tells PEOPLE. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized!”

Jane Barlow/Getty

The 3-year-old also had her trusty nanny by her side to help keep everyone in line — and nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo used a trick many parents can relate to: candy.

“I was sitting right in front of [Maria] and she was bribing the youngest bridesmaid with Peppa Pig sweets and Smarties,” the guest says, “which was quite funny.”

Brian Lawless/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: See the Brand-New Photos the Palace Just Released of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte!

Charlotte is an experienced bridesmaid at this point, having served as one in aunt Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to financier James Matthews last spring. She and her brother Prince George, a page boy during both Pippa and Harry’s weddings, made their way down the aisle at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield in cute outfits by Pepa and Co. last May.

This time around, Charlotte and the other five bridesmaids wore timeless white Givenchy dresses. They also wore white Aquazurra shoes monogrammed with the bridesmaids’ initials and flower crowns the featured Princess Diana’s favorite flower, Forget-Me-Nots.

Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“She looked very happy and content to be there,” the guest added of Charlotte.