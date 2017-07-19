Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her First Royal Curtsy — and No One’s Even Looking!

Princess Charlotte has this whole “royal” thing down pat.

The 2-year-old and her big brother, Prince George, are accompanying mom Princess Kate and dad Prince William on their official visit to Poland and Germany.

And though Charlotte isn’t tagging along for the events, she showed that she’s more than ready for royal duty — and has the curtsy skills to prove it.

While departing from Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday morning after a two day visit, to head to Berlin, Charlotte bid adieu to the Polish dignitaries who lined up to see the family off. And at the encouragement of her mom, Charlotte ducked into a curtsy (like a pro, we might add!).

The crazy thing? No one seems to be looking! But we bet mom Kate is the one to thank for this incredibly adorable moment. Who better to show Charlotte the ropes than the queen of curtsies herself!

George was also showing off his greeting savvy, shaking lots of hands upon arriving in Berlin.

The lesson here? Both George and Charlotte are getting cuter (and royal ready!) by the day.