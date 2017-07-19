People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her First Royal Curtsy — and No One’s Even Looking!

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

Princess Charlotte has this whole “royal” thing down pat.

The 2-year-old and her big brother, Prince George, are accompanying mom Princess Kate and dad Prince William on their official visit to Poland and Germany.

And though Charlotte isn’t tagging along for the events, she showed that she’s more than ready for royal duty — and has the curtsy skills to prove it.

Source: Elliot Wagland/Twitter

While departing from Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday morning after a two day visit, to head to Berlin, Charlotte bid adieu to the Polish dignitaries who lined up to see the family off. And at the encouragement of her mom, Charlotte ducked into a curtsy (like a pro, we might add!).

Source: Elliot Wagland/Twitter

The crazy thing? No one seems to be looking! But we bet mom Kate is the one to thank for this incredibly adorable moment. Who better to show Charlotte the ropes than the queen of curtsies herself!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

George was also showing off his greeting savvy, shaking lots of hands upon arriving in Berlin.

The lesson here? Both George and Charlotte are getting cuter (and royal ready!) by the day.