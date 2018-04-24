Every Time Princess Charlotte (and Her Royal Wave!) Stole the Show

Whenever Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter makes an appearance, she's sure to be the center of attention

More
Dana Rose Falcone
April 24, 2018 04:07 PM
<p>When <a href="http://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a> brought&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a> to visit her <a href="http://people.com/royals/three-cheers-prince-william-and-kate-middletons-third-royal-baby-is-here/">new baby brother </a>at&nbsp;St. Mary&rsquo;s Hospital on April 23, she turned around to sweetly &mdash; and regally &mdash; greet photographers and fans waiting outside.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Her Royal Wave

When Prince William brought Princess Charlotte to visit her new baby brother at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 23, she turned around to sweetly — and regally — greet photographers and fans waiting outside. 

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
<p>Princess Charlotte posed excitedly Jan. 8 before heading off to her <a href="http://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-preschool-photos/">first day</a> at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London.&nbsp;She wore a $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by&nbsp;<a href="https://amaiakids.co.uk/girls/coats/razorbil-coat-burgundy-aw17">Amaia</a>&nbsp;with stone-colored tights, and carried a pink backpack by&nbsp;<a href="https://www.cathkidston.com/">Cath Kidston</a>.</p>
pinterest
No First Day Jitters Here!

Princess Charlotte posed excitedly Jan. 8 before heading off to her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London. She wore a $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia with stone-colored tights, and carried a pink backpack by Cath Kidston.

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Prince William, <a href="http://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a> and their two children stood for their <a href="http://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-2017-christmas-card/">2017 Christmas card photo</a> at home at Kensington Palace in matching blue outfits. Though she&#8217;s the smallest member of the foursome, Princess Charlotte&#8217;s adorably pursed lips and polite stance certainly grab viewers&#8217; eyes.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Royal Family Christmas

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children stood for their 2017 Christmas card photo at home at Kensington Palace in matching blue outfits. Though she’s the smallest member of the foursome, Princess Charlotte’s adorably pursed lips and polite stance certainly grab viewers’ eyes.  

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire
<p>Princess Charlotte made a crying fit look cute when <a href="http://people.com/royals/farewell-royal-fab-4-william-kate-george-and-charlotte-head-home-after-whirlwind-tour/">she got upset</a> as the family boarded their helicopter at the Hamburg airport in Germany in July 2017. Mom Kate calmed her down, though, and Prince William helped her on the plane they were taking back home to London.</p>
pinterest
Tantrum on the Tarmac

Princess Charlotte made a crying fit look cute when she got upset as the family boarded their helicopter at the Hamburg airport in Germany in July 2017. Mom Kate calmed her down, though, and Prince William helped her on the plane they were taking back home to London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Air travel doesn&#8217;t always upset this little princess, though. She appreciated the fresh scent of the posy of flowers she was given as the Royal Fab 4 departed Warsaw, Poland in July 2017, and even took her <a href="http://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-shows-off-her-first-royal-curtsy/">first royal curtsy</a>, per mom&#8217;s instruction, as they left.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stop and Smell the Flowers

Air travel doesn’t always upset this little princess, though. She appreciated the fresh scent of the posy of flowers she was given as the Royal Fab 4 departed Warsaw, Poland in July 2017, and even took her first royal curtsy, per mom’s instruction, as they left. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>At <a href="http://people.com/royals/pippa-middleton-pregnant-first-child/">Pippa Middleton</a>&#8216;s May 2017&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/royals/the-church-princess-charlotte-as-a-bridesmaid-everything-we-know-about-pippa-middletons-upcoming-wedding/">nuptials to financier James Matthews,</a>&nbsp;Princess Charlotte <a href="http://people.com/royals/prince-george-and-princess-charlotte-in-aunt-pippas-wedding/">served as a bridesmaid</a>&nbsp;during the ceremony. Big brother George was by her side as a page boy.</p>
pinterest
Aunt Pippa's Wedding

At Pippa Middleton‘s May 2017 nuptials to financier James Matthews, Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid during the ceremony. Big brother George was by her side as a page boy.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>Princess Charlotte celebrated turning 2 in May 2017 with a <a href="http://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-is-2-see-the-royal-toddlers-adorable-birthday-photo/">sweet snap</a> of her at the&nbsp;family&rsquo;s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The little royal held back her growing hair with a navy bow from Amaia, a favorite children&#8217;s store of my mom Kate, who took the photo.</p>
pinterest
Birthday Princess!

Princess Charlotte celebrated turning 2 in May 2017 with a sweet snap of her at the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The little royal held back her growing hair with a navy bow from Amaia, a favorite children’s store of my mom Kate, who took the photo.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge /Getty
<p>Even royals need a sugary pick-me-up every now and then! Princess Charlotte enjoyed a <a href="http://people.com/royals/prince-george-princess-charlotte-with-candy-canes/">candy cane</a> when the <a href="http://people.com/royals/prince-william-princess-kate-holiday-card-2016/">royal family</a> left&nbsp;Christmas Day service at St Mark&#8217;s Church in Englefield, Berkshire in December 2016.</p>
pinterest
A Sweet Holiday

Even royals need a sugary pick-me-up every now and then! Princess Charlotte enjoyed a candy cane when the royal family left Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire in December 2016.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty
<p>Princess Charlotte loved the balloon arch at her <a href="http://people.com/royals/prince-george-and-princess-charlottes-canada-playdate-cutest-moments/">first public playdate</a> with <a href="http://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a> in Canada in September 2016. As soon as her tiny feet hit the ground, she started&nbsp;alternately hitting and hugging the balloons and even tried to lift up the entire pastel-colored arch!</p>
pinterest
Playing Around!

Princess Charlotte loved the balloon arch at her first public playdate with Prince George in Canada in September 2016. As soon as her tiny feet hit the ground, she started alternately hitting and hugging the balloons and even tried to lift up the entire pastel-colored arch!

Sam Hussein/WireImage
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9 BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Her Royal Wave

When Prince William brought Princess Charlotte to visit her new baby brother at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 23, she turned around to sweetly — and regally — greet photographers and fans waiting outside. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

No First Day Jitters Here!

Princess Charlotte posed excitedly Jan. 8 before heading off to her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London. She wore a $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia with stone-colored tights, and carried a pink backpack by Cath Kidston.

3 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

A Royal Family Christmas

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children stood for their 2017 Christmas card photo at home at Kensington Palace in matching blue outfits. Though she’s the smallest member of the foursome, Princess Charlotte’s adorably pursed lips and polite stance certainly grab viewers’ eyes.  

Advertisement
4 of 9 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tantrum on the Tarmac

Princess Charlotte made a crying fit look cute when she got upset as the family boarded their helicopter at the Hamburg airport in Germany in July 2017. Mom Kate calmed her down, though, and Prince William helped her on the plane they were taking back home to London.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Air travel doesn’t always upset this little princess, though. She appreciated the fresh scent of the posy of flowers she was given as the Royal Fab 4 departed Warsaw, Poland in July 2017, and even took her first royal curtsy, per mom’s instruction, as they left. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Aunt Pippa's Wedding

At Pippa Middleton‘s May 2017 nuptials to financier James Matthews, Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid during the ceremony. Big brother George was by her side as a page boy.

Advertisement
7 of 9 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge /Getty

Birthday Princess!

Princess Charlotte celebrated turning 2 in May 2017 with a sweet snap of her at the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The little royal held back her growing hair with a navy bow from Amaia, a favorite children’s store of my mom Kate, who took the photo.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

A Sweet Holiday

Even royals need a sugary pick-me-up every now and then! Princess Charlotte enjoyed a candy cane when the royal family left Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire in December 2016.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Sam Hussein/WireImage

Playing Around!

Princess Charlotte loved the balloon arch at her first public playdate with Prince George in Canada in September 2016. As soon as her tiny feet hit the ground, she started alternately hitting and hugging the balloons and even tried to lift up the entire pastel-colored arch!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now