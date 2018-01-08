Princess Charlotte Is a Human Valentine! All About Her Adorable Pink-and-Red School Outfit

Princess Charlotte is putting her favorite color to good use!

For her very first day of preschool, the 2-year-old royal was decked out in a pink-and-red outfit. Kate Middleton recently revealed that her daughter’s favorite color is pink, which explains her adorable backpack and scarf selections.

Charlotte posed for the sweet photos (taken by mom Kate!) on the steps outside her Kensington Palace home and another standing as she holds onto a railing. The little royal wore an adorable $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia paired with $16 ribbed tights in stone, red shoes and a matching red bow.

“She looks super cute and very happy to be be starting nursery,” Amaia Arrieta tells PEOPLE.

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

She also carried a pink Pony Kids Mini Rucksack by Cath Kidston. The $16 backpack has sold out and will be back in stock shortly, but there are similar options still available.

“We are overjoyed that Princess Charlotte was seen carrying Cath Kidston’s Pony Rucksack on her first day of nursery,” the brand said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Unfortunately, this was part of our Spring/Summer 17 range and is no longer available. However, we do have a similar product launching as part of our Spring/Summer 18 collection, which will land in stores and online on January 15th. The new print is called ‘Prancing Ponies’ and will feature across a range of kids products, including backpacks.”

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charlotte was every bit the human Valentine in her pink-and-red color combination, which was once considered a fashion no-no. But those days are long gone, and Charlotte clearly agrees. The sweet outfit pairing made for an adorable first-day outfit.

Charlotte has been known to wear lots of pink during royal outings — just like her royal mom!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amaia is one of Kate’s go-to shops when it comes to buying clothes for Charlotte and big brother Prince George. Tucked away in London’s quaint Chelsea Green area, the tiny, independent boutique co-owned by Spanish-born Amaia Arrieta and French-born Segolene Tresca, is where Kate buys George’s signature knee socks and Charlotte’s darling dresses.

“It’s put us on the map,” Arrieta previously told PEOPLE. “We are a very small shop in Chelsea, but now many people around the world know us.”

Kate “has gone all pink for Charlotte, which is very traditional for girls. Baby pink, powder pink, dusty pink – it’s all very pink,” Arrieta added.