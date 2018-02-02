She may have only just turned 3, but Monaco’s Princess Gabriella is already ruling the slopes!

Proud mom Princess Charlene captured her daughter’s first successful downhill run and posted it on her Instagram this week. Dressed in a pink ski suit, the toddler is a natural as she masters the tiny hill with ease.

And twin brother Prince Jacques was right behind her, watching his sister go! The tiny prince can be spotted at the beginning of the video in his own blue ski suit.

Gabriella isn’t on just any old pair of skis — the royal is sporting an adorable pair of Frozen skis with Elsa and Anna on them. She proudly shows them off in another photo that Charlene snapped, which shows Gabriella bundled up in her light pink snow gear.

Princess Charlene/Instagram

The royal twins turned 3 in December. Their father, Prince Albert, told PEOPLE at the time that they were throwing them two parties, and that they were “great fun.”

Charlene regularly posts adorable photos of the twins on Instagram. From their family Christmas card to their first haircuts, the royal mom is like proud parents everywhere who can’t help but show off their kids’ milestone moments.