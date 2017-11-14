Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos of Her Twins Hugging After Their First Haircut

Princess Charlene of Monaco is just like any other parent: She can’t resist sharing cute photos of her kids on Instagram!

Charlene, who is married to Monaco’s Prince Albert, posted a few pictures to her personal Instagram account (yes, she has one!) of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, sharing a sweet hug after a big milestone: Their first haircut.

Charlene captioned the photos of the twins sporting their newly shortened ‘dos, “Our First Haircut.” And the kids, it seems, were pretty excited about their chops, sharing a big hug in the snaps Charlene shared.

Our First Haircut. Photos by HSH Princess Charlene A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:27am PST

And it was a big change since they were both previously sporting much longer locks (especially Jacques!).

The twins’ haircuts come at the perfect time: They have a busy few months ahead of them, dad Prince Albert told PEOPLE. They will partake in the royal family’s annual balcony wave on Monaco National Day, November 19, and then will celebrate their third birthday on December 10. There’s also holiday events, including an appearance at the palace’s annual Christmas gift party.

And the royal parents are already planning next year’s adventures, which will include a family trip to Polynesia.

“Next summer, we’re going to take them on a long trip to Polynesia,” Albert says, with a caveat: “We’ll have to break it up so it’s not so long for them.”