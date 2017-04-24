Princess Charlene ‘Can’t Wait’ to Show Africa to Her Twins: ‘This Is My Home

Monaco’s Princess Charlene wants her royal twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, to know their heritage and “can’t wait” to show them their African roots.

In a rare television interview during her current five-day trip to South Africa for her foundation and the South African Red Cross, the royal opened up about her strong ties to Africa.

“I am African,” she told Eyewitness News, “this is my home. It will always be. It’s in my heart, it’s in my veins and it always will be. I can’t wait for them to come here. I can’t wait to introduce them to Africa.”

The princess, who honeymooned in South Africa with husband, Prince Albert, and has returned often (including a surprise visit for her father’s birthday last year) to her Benoni home outside Johannesburg.

In an interview with local Johannesburg radio station 947 Highveld prior to her departure from Monaco, Charlene expressed her excitement over her trip.

“I’m really excited to be coming home,” she said. “To be catching up with my family and my friends. Just packing and thinking about it. I’m just very, very excited.”

“First of all, I’m a mom. I have two children And my day probably begins like any other mom. When I wake up and it’s ‘the wheels on the bus go round and round,’ ” she laughed.

When asked how the 2-year-old twins were, she said candidly: “Actually, they’re really a handful. They’re beautiful, they’re smart. Full of energy. I really hope that in the next couple of years I’ll be able to bring them to South Africa, that would be an amazing moment for me.”

Charlene’s husband, Prince Albert, recently opened up to PEOPLE about live at home with the royal toddlers — including some important advice for George Clooney, who is expecting twins with wife Amal Clooney!

“Strong coffee and easy reading,” the royal dad said. “George should pour himself a good cup of coffee each morning,” says the prince, whose royal twins are in the middle of their “terrible twos.”

While in South Africa, Charlene visited the Gugulesizwe Primary School in Benoni, where she demonstrated water safety techniques and attended the Empress Stakes Horse Race on Saturday at the Turffotein Race Course with her brother, Sean.