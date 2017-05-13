Royal on the Run: Princess Beatrice Crosses the Finish Line at 5K Charity Race

Princess Beatrice was on the run on Saturday — for a good cause.

The 28-year-old royal was one of the 500 female runners participating in the Lady Garden 5K in London’s Hyde Park.

The event was in support of the Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund, which calls for women all over the country to get involved and raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers.

The princess was snapped crossing the finish line, wearing a pink workout top, black leggings, and grey sneakers. Her hair pulled back in a pony tail, Beatrice also tied her black hoodie around her waist to show off her runner’s number (no. 552) pinned to her shirt.

The royals are known for participating in charity races and sporting events. On May 6, Beatrice’s cousin Prince Harry was encouraged by an audience of friends and stars at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England — including girlfriend Meghan Markle and his brother’s former Eton classmate Eddie Redmayne. The next day, Prince William joined Harry for another charity polo match.

Kensington Palace said the royal brothers will continue to play in polo matches throughout the summer to support their charities — as they have done every year since 2007.

After swimming 3,300m biking 140km, running a half marathon and hiking up mount Etna I finally made it. @strivechallenge @bigchange_ pic.twitter.com/ty2nuci4M4 — Bea (@yorkiebea) September 29, 2016

So far, they say Harry and William have raised over £10 million for charitable causes to date.

Beatrice, meanwhile, holds the honor as the first royal to participate in a triathlon. She’s previously remained active in running, swimming and cycling races to raise money for young people with dyslexia — a learning disorder she’s struggled with herself.