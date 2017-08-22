Princess Alexia Bikes to Her First Day of High School — and the Dutch King Filmed It Like Proud Dads Everywhere

Even royals are getting into back-to-school mode!

Princess Alexia, the second-eldest daughter of Dutch monarch, King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Maxima, headed back to school this week — by bike, the favored way to get around in the Netherlands.

The family shared a video of their daughter leaving their family home in Wassenaar, a suburb of The Hague, for her first day of high school at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet. For the big day, Alexia looked like every other 12-year-old heading off to school, in jeans, a T-shirt, a hoodie and a pair of high-top Converse sneakers. Her father snapped a photo of the princess heading off to school.

Forgoing a chauffeured ride to school is tradition in this royal family. Alexia’s older sister, Catharina-Amalia, posed for a similar photo last year when she embarked on her first day of high school.

Usually, the Dutch royal daughters — they also have a younger sister, Princess Ariane, who is 10 years old — are kept out of the public eye. (They’ve announced that Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the throne, won’t undertake any official engagements until she turns 18), but it seems their doting dad can’t resist sharing a few first day snaps of his girls.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the family. Less than two weeks ago, they traveled to Argentina, Maxima’s home country, to attend the funeral of her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, who died on August 8 after a battle with cancer.