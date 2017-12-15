Prince William Will Sacrifice Trip to Top Soccer Match to Attend Harry and Meghan's Wedding

Ah, the sacrifice! Prince William will have to miss his beloved soccer final as it falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding date.

The palace announced that Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 — a Saturday. That is the date of next year’s prestigious FA Cup Final, which William normally attends and presents the trophy.

William, 35, even had to grin and bear it as he watched his favorite team, Aston Villa, get beaten by Arsenal in 2015.

Most insiders expect William to be named as Harry’s best man (returning the duty that the younger prince did for William at his Westminster Abbey wedding to the then Kate Middleton in 2011) and he will have to also help his wife look after little Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the day, so he might not even get to sneak a peek online or on a TV for an update on the match.

The prince is President of the Football Association, the governing body of the soccer in England — meaning he helps promote the game from the grassroots up.

The princes’ office at Kensington Palace said they were aware of the date clash but had no comment.