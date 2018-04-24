See William Visiting Baby Harry in the Hospital — and Then Taking His Kids to See the Royal Baby

It’s a royal flashback!

When Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital so they could meet their new sibling, it was reminiscent of a very similar moment nearly 34 years ago, when a young William came to visit his new baby brother at the very same hospital.

In September 1984, a day after Princess Diana gave birth to Prince Harry at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London’s Paddington neighborhood (just like Kate!), Prince Charles brought a 2-year-old William to meet his new little brother, Harry.

Just as George and Charlotte held onto their dad’s hands, Charles held William’s hand as they walked up the famous steps of the Lindo Wing. Unlike 2-year-old Charlotte, however, William was not showing off his royal wave. Entering the hospital, George was the spitting image of his father (even if he is a few years older than William was at the time!), with their blonde hair and confident strides as they made their way into the hospital. As George was a little older, he was in his school uniform, while William was wearing the same white-and-red outfit that later served as the inspiration for the outfit that George would wear to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Prince William and Prince George, Prince Charles and Prince William ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Tim Graham/Getty

Inside the hospital, they both shared a moment with the newest addition to their families.

However, unlike George and Charlotte, who left St. Mary’s via a side door, out of the view of the press, William departed through the front door. When he left, he was accompanied not by his father (who remained at the hospital with Princess Diana and Harry) but his nanny, Barbara Barnes, instead.

Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty

Just over an hour after George and Charlotte’s arrival, the public had a chance to meet the little royal prince himself when William and Kate exited the hospital with the newborn in Kate’s arms. Unlike Diana, who spent two nights in the hospital before Harry’s public debut, Kate left just seven hours after she gave birth.