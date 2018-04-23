Arthur? Philip? Prince William Teases Royal Baby Name: 'You'll Find Out Soon Enough'

Now that the royal baby has finally arrived, the question remains: What is the newborn prince’s name?

Just as they waited two days to share the names of Prince George and Princess Charlotte after their births, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to share their new son’s name within the next couple of days.

But that hasn’t stopped British oddsmakers from making predictions! Albert and Arthur are tied as the most popular names for a boy – at 5-1 and 9-1, respectively, according to Ladbrokes.

The name Philip is also a contender at 16-1. And it would be following tradition, as William’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.

The royal parents were all smiles as they left the hospital with their baby prince. When asked about the baby’s name, William smiled and said, “You’ll find out soon enough,” adding that the couple was “very happy, delighted,” after their son’s birth.

Their firstborn son, Prince George’s name has special meaning. His full name, George Alexander Louis, was chosen with love and a nod to history.

The name George carries a lot of sentimental meaning to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as it was the name picked by her beloved father when he became King George VI in 1936. Alexander is believed to have been picked by the couple to honor the Queen, whose middle name is Alexandra. Louis is likely a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. It also has great meaning to William’s own father, Prince Charles, whose uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

When it came to choosing a name for their second-born child, Princess Charlotte, the royal parents paid tribute to William’s late mother, Princess Diana, and the almost 3-year-old princess’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Will and Kate represented the baby’s grandfather, Prince Charles, by going for the female version of his name. And they included Princess Diana, which was a popular choice with friends and admirers of her legacy. They also added the ultimate nod to great-granny and reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.