Prince William Surprises School Assembly, Tells Students: 'I Worry for You Girls'

Prince William surprised students at a London school on Thursday to discuss cyberbullying, and he offered a candid admission.

“I worry for you girls,” he told students at Burlington Danes Academy during a midday assembly, where his appearance had been kept a secret. He urged the kids not to feel pressure to conform to the unrealistic beauty ideals that prevail on social media.

“Your speaker for this morning’s assembly is … err Prince William”. Duke of Cambridge & @professorgreen surprise pupils at @ArkBDA who are talking about cyber-bullying #StopSpeakSupport pic.twitter.com/NITrRpCGCE — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 8, 2018

Hosted by YouTube influencer Dan Howell, the group of kids (ages 11 – 18) at Burlington Danes Academy were joined by youngsters from Kensington Aldridge Academy. KAA had been forced to close following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in which 71 people died last summer. The royals have regularly involved those affected by the aftermath of the tragedy in their public outings.

William spoke during the assembly about the royals’ Heads Together campaign on mental health. Met with applause from the schoolchildren, the royal dad was joined onstage at the school by British rapper Professor Green, who has helped in the royals’ mental health drive.

Her urged young people not to be “bystanders” when their friends are struggling, and instead to support each other. Told by Alex Holmes, from the Diana Award charity, that his mom calls Facebook “MyFace,” William laughed and said it “sums up the exact problem,” with kids trying to teach their parents about social media: “There is such a generational gap . . . we don’t know how to respond.”

🎥Watch The Duke explain how @heads_together and The Royal Foundation's Cyberbullying Taskforce created Stop Speak Support to help tackle the issue of online abuse. pic.twitter.com/ScCD0VUt2B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2018

Noting how often feelings can be hurt via text messages and social media, he said, “Unless you punctuate it correctly — I’m not the best at punctuation and I’m not the grammar police, either — you can read it in 100 different ways.”

After the assembly, The Duke and @professorgreen spoke to pupils who've taken part in workshops focused on the issue of cyberbullying, which use the Stop Speak Support lesson plan developed by @NSPCC, @ABAonline & @DianaAward. pic.twitter.com/lvWfpOUJc5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2018

The prince also met with social media influencers and young people who’ve been working on the campaign for Stop Speak Support – the digital code of conduct that he launched in the fall. It is one of the outcomes of the Royal Foundation’s Taskforce on Cyberbullying.

The appearance came four days after Kate Middleton’s video plea for Children’s Mental Health Week.