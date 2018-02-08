Prince William Shines a Light on Homeless Youth at Palace Party

Prince William hosted a glamorous night at his palace home on Thursday – to reward those who are helping to turn the tide against homelessness.

The third annual Centrepoint Awards honor the contributions of seven young people for their achievements in areas including education, sports and personal development. The black-tie affair was held at Kensington Palace, where William lives with wife Kate and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Like his late mother Princess Diana, William adopted Centrepoint as a key cause – it was one of his first patronages taken on in 2005.

Prince William BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

His cousin, Kitty Spencer, is an ambassador for the charity who once slept on the streets to “give people a glimpse into this reality and enforcing just how difficult the situation is that these people find themselves in,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Centrepoint provides homeless 16 – 25-year-olds with support to find work and tackle physical and mental health problems, in addition to a safe place to stay – helping more than 9,200 homeless young people each year in London, Manchester, Sunderland and Yorkshire, and through partner charities across the U.K.

As well as making a speech, William met some of the young people who have been supported by Centrepoint over the years as well as the winners.

Earlier on Thursday, William surprised a group of teenagers at their school when he took part in a discussion about cyberbullying — telling them that he “worries” for girls amid the unrealistic beauty standards that prevail online. “The touched-up pictures are not real,” he said. “Don’t try to recreate them or think that’s what you’ve got to aim for. There’s a lot of fakeness online so don’t worry about that.”