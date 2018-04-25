Prince William Shares Sweet Moment with Meghan — and Drops Hint About 'Strong' Baby Name!

Did Prince William just revealed a major hint about his newborn son’s name?

As he arrived at the Anzac Day of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday with his brother, Prince Harry, and his future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle (who he greeted with a sweet kiss on the cheek), the royal dad of three was fielded with questions about the royal baby’s name.

After someone in the crowd suggested the little prince’s name could be Alexander, William replied: “Funny you should say that.”

Alexander is, in fact, big brother Prince George‘s middle name. The 4-year-old prince’s full name is George Alexander Louis, which was chosen with love and a nod to history. Alexander is believed to have been picked by the couple to honor the Queen, whose middle name is Alexandra. Prince Philip‘s grandfather was also named Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

Later, while chatting with Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand High Commissioner to the U.K., the Dean of Westminster joked that Mateparae would like to throw his own name into the ring. “Jerry would like it to be Jerry,” he quipped.

William then replied: Jerry’s a strong name.”

The royal baby’s name could be announced on Wednesday, as the names of siblings George and Charlotte were announced two days after their births.

British oddsmakers had been making name predictions in the run-up to the royal baby’s birth and betting was officially suspended on Wednesday. Albert and Arthur were tied at one point as the most popular names. The name Philip has also been a contender. And it would be following tradition, as William’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.

The newborn prince was born on Monday at 11:01 a.m. at 8lbs., 7oz. Will and Kate introduced their son to the public just seven hours after Kate gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The new royal baby is fifth in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.