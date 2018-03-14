Now We Know Princess Charlotte's Favorite Pastime Thanks to Dad Prince William!

Many girls dance around and dream of being princesses, but this princess twirls around and dreams of being a dancer.

Prince William shared a sweet detail about his 2½-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte favorite hobby: She loves to dance!

The 35-year-old father of two opened up to Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family during the Commonwealth Day reception on Monday, according to Hello Magazine.

William, who is preparing to welcome his third child with wife Kate Middleton, was chatting away to Muscat, his wife Michelle Muscat and their twins Etoile Ella and Soleil Sophie, when Michelle revealed the girls attend a stage school – something the Prince thought his little one would enjoy

“My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” William proudly told the family.

While the royal couple’s daughter is developing into a dancer, she is also developing into a perfect little lady.

In January, a source told PEOPLE the little girl is “very sweet and very confidence — she’s always chatting away.”

Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, “is so polite, but also fun and energetic,” the source said, adding, “She has beautiful manners.”

The toddler is also learning to speak Spanish from her nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, who is from Spain.

Kate and William hand-picked Willcocks Nursery School for their daughter. “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education, and they were impressed by the team who work there,” a royal source said.

William also opened up about George and his dreams, revealing his son would love to be a police officer while chatting with PC Jayne Richardson while at The Met Excellence Awards at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

In a light moment, Richardson told William that the Kensington and Chelsea district were looking for more volunteers, saying, “We are recruiting, actually so if George and Charlotte are keen?”

He laughed and said, “He is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything.”

George’s love of the police is well-documented. During a trip to Denmark last year, William hand-delivered a letter to Santa on behalf of George, who had written that he wanted a police car for Christmas.