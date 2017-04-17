Prince William Says Brits Should Lose the ‘Stiff Upper Lip’ When It Comes to Mental Health

Prince William has a message for his fellow Brits: It’s okay to let your emotions show.

“There may be a time and a place for the ‘stiff upper lip,’ but not at the expense of your health,” the royal dad says in a new interview with mental health outlet CALMzine.

Though William and his brother Prince Harry aren’t running in the London Marathon this Sunday, they have been active participants in the lead-up to this year’s race through their work with their mental health campaign, Heads Together.

In the same interview, Prince Harry looked back to his own experiences in the military, where he says the support soldiers have for one another is overwhelming, but often doesn’t include the emotional support needed while serving.

“You’ll do anything for each other, scrub each other’s boots, drag each other through the mud, anything,” says Harry, who was widely praised on Monday for revealing he sought therapy after struggling for years with his mother’s death. “Yet, on the other hand, this support for each other hasn’t included looking after how your buddy is feeling and thinking about things.”

“Hopefully if men see soldiers talking about mental health, it will give them the confidence to do the same.”

Throughout the interview, the two brothers put forward their message of how important it is to end the stigma that surrounds talking about mental health.

“For too long there has been a taboo about talking about some important issues,” William said. “If you were anxious, it’s because you were weak. If you couldn’t cope with whatever life threw at you, it’s because you were failing. Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But of course — we all do.”

It’s a message, William says, he and Princess Kate hope to pass on to their children.

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings,” he said.

Heads Together, the mental health campaign supported by William, Harry and Princess Kate, is the chosen charity of the London Marathon. Ahead of the race on Sunday, every runner was given a turquoise Heads Together headband (just like the ones the royals have!).

CALMzine is published by the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a partner charity of Heads Together. Simon Gunning, the CEO of CALM, praised William and Harry for the work they are doing with Heads Together, as well as speaking out about the importance of looking after your own mental health.

“It’s incredibly significant that the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have lent their voices to CALMzine, as it’s a way we can reach men who may feel they’re not coping but are unsure of where to go or what to do,” Gunning said. “Seeing all different kinds of men represented in the magazine – from princes to artists, athletes or musicians – makes it clear that we’re all in this together and it’s not unusual to have a tough time.”