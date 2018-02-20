Prince William Rides a Motorcycle in Loafers, Reminds Everyone He Is a Cool Dad

Prince William rides a motorcycle as only he can — in royally spiffy dad-wear.
During a visit to the headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles (the largest British motorcycle manufacturer) and the MIRA Technology Park in Hinckley, England on Tuesday, William had a chance to go for a spin.
William, a noted motorcycle enthusiast, took a test drive on the Triumph Tiger 1200. And before setting off, in his helmet (safety first) and reflective jacket — with slacks and suede shoes, naturally! — he posed for a few GQ-worthy photos.
The Kensington Palace Twitter account provided video of William’s test run, which took him through the Triumph Motorcycle’s parking lot to their front entrance.
That short run may not have satisfied William, who, judging by this 1987 photo, has been a fan of motorcycles for quite a while now. (Same with Prince Harry!)
William also was taken for a ride in an Aston Martin. In between motorcycle and car rides, he had a chance to speak with apprentices and engineers at Triumph about their work.
After today’s engagement, William will have plenty to brag to Harry about — and a great video to show Prince George and Princess Charlotte of their very cool dad.