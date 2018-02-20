Prince William Rides a Motorcycle in Loafers, Reminds Everyone He Is a Cool Dad

Prince William rides a motorcycle as only he can — in royally spiffy dad-wear.

During a visit to the headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles (the largest British motorcycle manufacturer) and the MIRA Technology Park in Hinckley, England on Tuesday, William had a chance to go for a spin.

Prince William Shutterstock

Prince William Ian Vogler/AP/REX/Shutterstock

William, a noted motorcycle enthusiast, took a test drive on the Triumph Tiger 1200. And before setting off, in his helmet (safety first) and reflective jacket — with slacks and suede shoes, naturally! — he posed for a few GQ-worthy photos.

Prince William Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

The Kensington Palace Twitter account provided video of William’s test run, which took him through the Triumph Motorcycle’s parking lot to their front entrance.

The Duke test-drives the latest Triumph Tiger 1200. pic.twitter.com/Igul53lui4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2018

That short run may not have satisfied William, who, judging by this 1987 photo, has been a fan of motorcycles for quite a while now. (Same with Prince Harry!)

Prince William and Prince Harry Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

William also was taken for a ride in an Aston Martin. In between motorcycle and car rides, he had a chance to speak with apprentices and engineers at Triumph about their work.

The Duke was then taken on a few laps in the Aston Martin around the High Speed Track and experienced the Wet Handling Circuit. pic.twitter.com/JhYshuJRBD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2018

After today’s engagement, William will have plenty to brag to Harry about — and a great video to show Prince George and Princess Charlotte of their very cool dad.