Are Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting a little prince?

After celebrating his soccer team’s championship win on Tuesday night, the royal dad may have gotten so caught up in all the excitement that he let slip whether he and Kate are expecting a baby boy.

After Aston Villa player Jack Grealish’s winning goal against rivals Cardiff City, William told fans: “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” reports the Mirror. After a pause, William then added, “…or Jackie.”

Following the game, Grealish gave William his game-winning shirt — a gift that would be perfect to display in the royal nursery!

Prince William cheers on Jack Grealish Paul Harding/PA Images/Getty

Prince William cheers on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa Nathan Stirk/Getty

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa

Will and Kate’s third child is due this month, and preparations are already in place at the hospital where Kate is due to give birth.

Bookmakers in the U.K. are placing bets on the royal baby’s name. If the baby is a boy, Albert and Arthur are tied as the most popular names at 12-1, according to Ladbrokes. The name Philip — after William’s grandfather, Prince Philip — is also a contender at 16-1.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Top choices if the baby turns out to be a girl are Alice and Mary, who are both favored at 5-1.

Palace officials will not reveal Kate’s due date but it has been reported to be April 23 (they have only announced that she is due this month).