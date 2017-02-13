Prince William and Princess Kate Set to Visit Paris Nearly 20 Years After Princess Diana’s Tragic Death

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to make a two-day trip to Paris next month – nearly 20 years after William’s mother Princess Diana died there.

The couple have been asked to visit the city by the British government — but the trip won’t be all business. Will and Kate are set to attend the France v Wales rugby match at the Stade de France on March 18 and attend a reception with young French leaders from a variety of fields, according to Kensington Palace. There will also be a formal dinner with the U.K.’s ambassador..

The trip will likely be a poignant one for William as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his mother’s tragic death in the City of Light. Diana was killed in a car crash at the Pont de l’Alma on August 31, 1997. Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car’s driver Henri Paul also perished in the accident.

The announcement of the Paris visit comes one day after the couple wowed Hollywood A-listers on the red carpet at the annual “British Oscars,” the BAFTAs.

Later in the year, William and his brother Prince Harry are set to unveil a public tribute to Diana after commissioning a special statue which will stand near her former home Kensington Palace.