Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry Are in for Some Changes at the Palace!

Just one day after it was confirmed that Princess Kate is losing her right-hand woman Rebecca Deacon this summer, the royals have announced that there’s a new woman at the helm of their most important organization.

The office of Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry has announced that a broadcaster is to head up The Royal Foundation. Lorraine Hecggessey will take over in April from Nick Booth, who was chief executive from the start of the organization in 2009.

The foundation focuses on what the royals call the “key issues that need support, and then brings people and organisations together to achieve positive change.”

And it has been the main vehicle behind the successful Invictus Games, William’s United for Wildlife, the Endeavour Fund that helps veterans find new challenges, and is helping coordinate the ambitious Heads Together campaign on mental health.

In a statement, William thanked Booth for using “a unique model that makes the most of our ability to bring people together and helped us deliver projects we are proud of. We wish him the best of luck for the future. We are delighted to have someone of Lorraine’s calibre taking over as CEO and very much look forward to working with her.”

Royal Foundation chairman, Sir Keith Mills, added, “We are delighted that Lorraine Heggessey will be joining us to build on the Foundation’s success in making smart, targeted investments of time and resources, and making a real difference to the lives of people in the U.K. and around the world.

“Our current Heads Together campaign is a great example of how we can bring people together to address an important problem and in doing so really make an impact. In the future, with Lorraine’s leadership, we hope to continue to accelerate and expand our programs both in the U.K. and internationally.”