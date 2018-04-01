Happy Easter From the Royals! Prince William and Pregnant Kate Step Out for Church Services

The royals are celebrating Easter in style!

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived late for Easter church services alongside Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, stepping out together as the expectant mom’s due date quickly approaches.

William and Kate, who is due to welcome her third child later this month, pulled up in a royal car to join the Queen and other members of the family at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle —which is also the historic venue for the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate, 36, looked elegant in a classic dark coat and matching hat as she made her way into the 14th century Gothic chapel inside the castle walls. Now on maternity leave, the outing is likely to be the last time Kate is seen in public before she gives birth.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple’s children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will be 3 on May 2 — were not with them for the second year running. Also absent were Meghan and Harry, who have private plans elsewhere, palace officials said.

Prince Philip, 96, who had to pull out of a high-profile church service on Thursday because he was suffering from a hip problem, did not join the family again on Sunday.

Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the Easter service, along with Eugenie’s fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence led the royal family down the hill to the chapel.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, as well as Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 14, and James, Viscount Severn, 10, also attended the service.

The Queen was presented with posies by Madeline Carleston and Amelia Vivian, two six-year-old girls whose parents work and live in the castle, when she arrived. William and Kate told the girls that George and Charlotte had been on an Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning.

Madeline’s mother, Deborah Carleston, told reporters: “The Queen asked: ‘Have you had lots of Easter eggs?’ “

“Prince William and his wife asked: ‘Have you lost any Easter eggs yet?’ ” Carleston added. “They said there had been great excitement in their house this morning. They said their children will probably still be finding eggs around the house in six months time.”

On May 19, all eyes will again be on the steps of the magnificent St. George’s Chapel, when Meghan will sweep in — and emerge a princess.